Palm oil finds new momentum as supply tightens

Dekel Agri-Vision

Palm oil futures have regained footing, lifted by early signs that domestic output may be slipping as the harvest season draws to a close. Traders are increasingly positioning for tighter supply in the months ahead, particularly as inventories appear set to ease. The tone of the market has turned more cautious, but also more constructive, as participants weigh the implications of slowing production against resilient demand from major importers.

Strength in competing vegetable oils, notably soyoil, has added momentum to palm oil through substitution effects that often ripple across the edible-oil complex. When one oil firms, others tend to follow as refiners and buyers rebalance their procurement strategies.

Weather patterns, labour availability, and replanting cycles are all influencing yield potential, with some analysts anticipating that recent field conditions could limit short-term output. At the same time, export activity remains steady, sustained by steady buying interest from major Asian markets.

Demand from the biodiesel sector continues to lend a floor to prices, especially as energy markets stabilise. If crude oil remains firm, biodiesel blending mandates across Southeast Asia could tighten the edible-oil balance further, reinforcing the underlying price resilience of palm oil.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

