Palm oil finds momentum amid shifting global flows

Dekel Agri-Vision

A subtle yet compelling shift has taken place in the palm oil market. Prices have edged higher, not due to dramatic headlines, but through a steady interplay of export momentum and regional risk. For investors, the nuance lies in the quiet signals, strong sales data on one hand, rising tensions on the other, that could shape positioning in edible oils and related sectors.

Recent movements in Malaysian palm oil futures show a return to steadier ground after an earlier slide. Prices for September delivery climbed to just under MYR 4,000 per tonne, buoyed by expectations of strong export activity for most of June. This momentum has been further bolstered by signs that major buyers are replenishing inventories, particularly in price-sensitive markets that had recently stepped back due to higher costs.

The broader backdrop reveals a commodity increasingly shaped by external energy dynamics. Palm oil’s role in biodiesel production makes it sensitive to trends in crude oil, and with energy markets now reactive to geopolitical developments, especially in the Middle East, the edible oil market is responding in kind. Investors will recognise this as a potential hedge scenario, where biofuel-related assets track energy tensions even when underlying food demand remains steady.

Production from key exporters is gradually recovering, suggesting a possible easing of supply tightness as the third quarter unfolds. Yet currency movements are adding another layer of complexity. A slightly stronger ringgit has raised the effective price for offshore buyers, acting as a natural brake on further price gains. For traders and investors monitoring relative value across oilseed markets, this nuance is becoming increasingly relevant.

Price competition with soya oil remains a critical pivot point. While Chinese and American soya oil markets have moved in different directions, palm oil continues to hold an edge in several major markets. India’s buying patterns illustrate this dynamic vividly. A significant uptick in imports in May reflected not only strong domestic demand but also the price discount palm oil offered relative to alternatives. That said, there has since been a notable pause. Indian refiners, having capitalised on favourable pricing earlier in the month, have reportedly scaled back future orders to protect margins as palm prices moved higher.

This pause serves as a reminder that demand in key importing nations remains sensitive to even modest pricing shifts. Nonetheless, the medium-term appetite for palm oil remains intact, particularly as inventories remain relatively low in several consuming regions.

For investors, the opportunity lies in the balance between near-term trade responsiveness and longer-term structural positioning. Palm oil continues to sit at the intersection of food, energy, and geopolitical narratives. As supply normalises and export flows remain healthy, the commodity offers a way to tap into broader trends in renewable fuels and emerging market consumption.

Further volatility is possible, driven either by fresh regional tensions or currency realignments, but the underlying demand picture remains constructive. For those positioned in agribusiness, commodities, or renewable inputs, palm oil offers a quietly compelling narrative with global relevance.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.

