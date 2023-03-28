Pacific Gas & Electric Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. which can be found using ticker (PCG) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 22 and 13 calculating the average target price we see $18.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day MA is $15.78 while the 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35,886m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pgecorp.com

The potential market cap would be $42,976m based on the market consensus.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.31, revenue per share of 10.91 and a 1.78% return on assets.