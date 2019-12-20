Oxford BioDynamics enters into master service agreement with world leading US pharmaceutical company

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON: OBD), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of biomarkers, based on regulatory 3D genome architecture, for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, has announced that it has entered into a master service agreement for the development of predictive EpiSwitch™ biomarkers with a top US pharmaceutical company.

This agreement builds on OBD’s proven ability to develop predictive biomarkers for response in immuno-oncology, as presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting in November this year.

Under the terms of the master service agreement, the US pharmaceutical company will be granted access to OBD’s unique EpiSwitch™ technology for use in the development of predictive biomarkers. Details of the agreement and financial terms are not disclosed.

Christian Hoyer Millar, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford BioDynamics, said: “We are delighted to have entered into this new agreement with a major US pharmaceutical company, built on the success of our prior predictive biomarker development and validation. We are pleased to be delivering robust biomarkers of high value to our clients, as part of our commercial presence in the US, and are excited to further demonstrate the value of EpiSwitch™ patient stratification, with all the potential it holds for drug development and personalized patient care.”