OUTFRONT Media Inc. with 8.06% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.2% Upside

OUTFRONT Media Inc. which can be found using ticker (OUT) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 34 and 20 calculating the average target price we see $26.60. Now with the previous closing price of $15.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and the 200 day MA is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2,455m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.outfrontmedia.com

The potential market cap would be $4,302m based on the market consensus.

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.06% with the ex dividend date set at 2-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.51, revenue per share of 11 and a 3.02% return on assets.