Open Orphan to release its interim results on 8 September 2022

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that it will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on 8 September 2022.

Investor presentation

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, Chief Executive Officer, and Leo Toole, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live presentation relating to the interim results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 8 September 2022 at 18:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Open Orphan here. Investors who already follow Open Orphan on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.