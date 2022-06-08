Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Open Orphan appoints Martin Gouldstone as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Board appointment

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced the appointment of Martin Gouldstone as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 8 June 2022.Martin will also Chair the Audit & Risk Committee and will be a member of the Nominations Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Martin brings 30 years of corporate development experience in the CRO, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, holding a number of senior roles at healthcare AI businesses. Martin has expertise in executing multi-billion dollar deals across Europe and the US, architecting end-to-end portfolio out-sourcing deals, and negotiating multi-year research partnerships.

Martin is currently Global SVP, Business Development at Owkin, a French-American start-up using artificial intelligence to discover and develop better treatments for unmet medical needs. Previously, Martin has held the roles of Chief Business Officer at both BenevolentAI and Sensyne Health and was a Partner at Results Healthcare, an international M&A advisory firm, where he co-led the company’s healthcare practice. Prior to this, Martin was Head of Life Sciences for BDO UK LLP, Senior Director responsible for M&A and joint venture opportunities in Europe for Quintiles (now IQVIA), and Business Development and Licensing Lead at Confirmant Ltd, Pharmacopeia Inc, Sareum Ltd.

Martin holds a BSc in Genetics and has completed a range of post graduate management courses.

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Open Orphan, said: “I am pleased to welcome Martin to the Board of Open Orphan. Martin has extensive corporate development experience in the CRO, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and held a number of senior roles in healthcare AI businesses. I look forward to working closely with Martin as we drive further growth across the business.”

Martin Gouldstone, Non-Executive Director, said: “I am delighted to join the Board of Open Orphan at what is an exciting time for the Company and the infectious disease market as it continues to grow significantly post pandemic. I am delighted to bring my previous three decades of experience in the CRO, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to the Company as it continues to build and expand on partnerships with leading global biopharma companies.”

Regulatory Disclosures

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan report record revenues and EBITDA-profitability and significant operational progress

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Mr Martin John Gouldstone, aged 55, Martin does not hold an interest in the Company’s share capital.

Current DirectorshipsPast Directorships
Novara Therapeutics Limitedn.a.
Orthopaedic Research UK 
Sempiternum Ltd 
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.