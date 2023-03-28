One Liberty Properties, Inc. with 8.15% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

One Liberty Properties, Inc. with ticker code (OLP) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 calculating the average target price we see $25.33. Now with the previous closing price of $22.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $23.09 while the 200 day moving average is $23.94. The market capitalization for the company is $470m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $535m based on the market consensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.15% with the ex dividend date set at 24-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.1, revenue per share of 4.55 and a 3.07% return on assets.