ONE Gas, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

ONE Gas, Inc. with ticker code (OGS) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 65 and has a mean target at $79.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $77.02 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 2.8%. The day 50 moving average is $79.41 and the 200 day MA is $79.09. The market capitalization for the company is $4,314m. Find out more information at: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,435m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.48% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.55, revenue per share of 47.56 and a 2.73% return on assets.