OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 219.2% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation with ticker code (OCX) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 1.4 and 0.4 with the average target price sitting at $.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 219.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $.37 and the 200 day MA is $.64. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $33m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://oncocyte.com

The potential market cap would be $105m based on the market consensus.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.