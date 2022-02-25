Oncimmune Holdings Notice of half year results

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, has stated today that it will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 November 2021 on 28 February 2022.

ImmunoINSIGHTS Service Business

Oncimmune is a leading immunodiagnostics developer, primarily focused on the growing fields of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases. The ImmunoINSIGHTS service business leverages Oncimmune’s technology platform and methodologies across multiple diseases, to offer life-science organisations actionable insights for therapies across the development and product lifecycle. Our core immune-profiling technology is underpinned by our library of over eight thousand immunogenic proteins, one of the largest of its kind. This helps identify trial participants and patients into clinically relevant subgroups, enabling development of targeted and more effective treatments.

Oncimmune’s ImmunoINSIGHTS service business is based at the Company’s discovery research centre in Dortmund, Germany. The business platform enables life science organisations to optimise drug development and delivery, leading to more effectively targeted and safer treatments for patients.

The ImmunoINSIGHTS Commercial team is based in the US and Europe and Oncimmune is seeking to replicate the Dortmund facility in the US in the medium term.

EarlyCDT Product Business

Oncimmune’s immunodiagnostic technology, EarlyCDT, can detect and help identify cancer on average four years earlier than standard clinical diagnosis. Our lead diagnostic test, EarlyCDT Lung, targets a vast market estimated to grow to £3.8bn by 2024. With over 200,000 tests already performed for patients worldwide and its use being supported by peer reviewed data in over 12,000 patients, we are poised to become an integral component of future lung cancer detection programmes, globally.

Oncimmune’s diagnostic products business is located at its laboratory facility in Nottingham, UK.