Old Republic International Corporation Share Price Target ‘$40.50’, now 10.8% Upside Potential

Old Republic International Corporation with ticker code (ORI) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $41.00 and $40.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $40.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $36.54 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is $36.09 and the 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of 9.29B. The current share price for the company is: $36.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,294,351,448 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.31, revenue per share of $31.86 and a 2.64% return on assets.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services. It operates through three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. Its General Insurance provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients. Title Insurance consists of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. The policies insure against losses arising out of defects, liens, and encumbrances. RFIG Run-off segment offers private mortgage insurance, which protects mortgage lenders and investors from default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The RFIG Run-off mortgage guaranty operations insures only first mortgage loans, primarily on residential properties.