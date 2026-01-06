Oil prices climb as market watches for a slow return of Venezuelan supply

Oil prices have edged higher as investors weigh ongoing supply strength against the possibility of Venezuela gradually bringing more crude back to the market. With global production still running ahead of demand, the overall balance remains loose, but attention is shifting to how a recovery in Venezuelan output could influence the longer-term outlook.

Venezuela, home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves, is currently producing just over one million barrels per day. Years of sanctions, mismanagement and underinvestment have left the country’s energy infrastructure in poor condition. However, political developments and early signs of engagement with international players have put the country back into the supply conversation.

