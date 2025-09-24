Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Pharos Energy Secures New Egyptian Concession, Enhancing Portfolio Value – Shore Capital

Pharos Energy
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) is strengthening its presence in Egypt, following the approval of a new consolidated concession agreement by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). This deal marks a turning point for the company’s operations in the region, aligning with its strategic aim to boost production and maximise long-term value.

The agreement, which merges Pharos’ existing 45% interests in the El Fayam and North Beni Suef concessions with three additional exploration areas, is expected to bring immediate and tangible benefits. Shore Capital views this as a value-accretive move, highlighting that Egypt currently represents approximately 27% of its 38p per share fair value estimate for Pharos Energy.

One of the key advantages of the new concession is its extended duration – a 20-year term comprising an initial 15 years plus a five-year extension option. This provides a longer runway for development and investment. Most notably, management anticipates a boost of around 3 million barrels to net 2P reserves in Egypt. That’s a 25% increase over the previous year-end estimate of approximately 12 mmboe.

Crucially, the fiscal terms have also improved. Under the new framework, Pharos expects a significantly higher entitlement interest. As explained in the research note, “Key terms include a cost recovery ceiling of 40% of revenue (vs. 30–40%) and a new contractor profit share of 27–28% at current oil prices and production rates (vs. 18–22.5%).” These changes increase the company’s incentive to ramp up investment and production.

According to Shore Capital’s James Hosie, “We expect the new concession to immediately enhance the value of Pharos’ Egyptian portfolio.” His statement underlines the strategic importance of this development not only for Pharos’ balance sheet but also for its future production plans.

In terms of investment commitments, Pharos has pledged to drill 11 wells over the next four years and to carry out exploration work. This translates into a gross capital spend of $20–23 million, or $9–10.5 million net to Pharos. Given the company’s existing budget of $7–8.5 million for Egypt in FY25, the commitment is considered modest and manageable.

Yet, the company remains mindful of one critical challenge – payment flows. Management has made it clear that further investment hinges on improvements in payment regularity from EGPC and a reduction in outstanding receivables, which stood at approximately $33.5 million as of mid-2025. The new agreement should reinforce the importance of timely payments from EGPC, particularly as investment activity ramps up.

FY24 Key Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: $136.0 million
  • EBITDAX: $86.1 million
  • Funds From Operations: $44.3 million
  • Net Cash Position: $16.5 million
  • Dividend: 1.21p per share
  • Free Cash Flow Yield: 20.2%

On a Final Note

Pharos Energy’s new concession deal in Egypt marks a strategically important milestone that not only adds reserves but also creates a stronger incentive structure to invest and grow production. With improved fiscal terms, extended licence duration, and a clear investment roadmap, the company appears well-positioned to unlock further value from its Egyptian assets – provided payment challenges are addressed. Investors and market watchers will be looking closely at the H1 FY25 results presentation for further details on execution and timelines.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy delivers stable production and strong cash generation in Interim Results

    Pharos Energy reported interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with production averaging 5,642 boepd net, in line with guidance. Revenue reached $65.6m, while cash generated from operations was $31.9m, supporting a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 0.3993 pence per share.
    Pharos Energy Plc

    Oil markets respond to shifting supply dynamics

    Oil prices moved higher as sanctions on Russian supply and OPEC’s measured stance converge to shape a tighter and more politically sensitive market.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

    On 28 July 2025, Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 6,724 ordinary shares at £0.219 each—bringing her holding to 71,308 shares (0.017 per cent of issued capital). Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 4,452 shares at the same price, increasing her stake to 1,805,871 shares (0.434 per cent).
    Pharos Energy Plc

    Pharos Energy charts its next moves in Vietnam

    Pharos Energy’s mid-year update reveals a finely tuned drilling campaign in Vietnam and strategic licence extensions that underpin its disciplined growth strategy.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy Reaffirms Production Guidance and Strengthens Balance Sheet – Shore Capital

    Pharos Energy has reaffirmed FY25 guidance following a stable first half, with drilling set to resume in Vietnam. Shore Capital highlights valuation upside as Egypt talks progress and cash reserves grow, positioning the company for medium-term growth.
    Pharos Energy

    Pharos Energy Steams Ahead with Vietnam Drilling Plans, Says Auctus Advisors

    Pharos Energy is set for growth in 2025 as drilling kicks off in Vietnam’s TGT and CNV fields. Auctus Advisors reaffirms its £0.45 price target, highlighting strong operational delivery and upside from contingent resources that exceed current 2P reserves.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple