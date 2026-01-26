Follow us on:

Oil prices supported by winter disruptions and geopolitical risk

Pharos Energy Plc

Oil prices are holding firm after recent gains, with markets responding to temporary supply losses in the US and renewed geopolitical tension in the Middle East. The combined effect of weather-related shutdowns and elevated risk premiums is keeping crude benchmarks supported, even as broader fundamentals remain uncertain.

Severe winter weather across key US producing regions has disrupted output and logistics. Operations in states including North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas have been affected by freezing conditions, with analysts estimating that as much as 250,000 barrels per day of production may have gone offline. While these losses are expected to be temporary, they have reduced available supply at a time when inventories are being closely watched.

At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran have introduced additional geopolitical risk. Recent statements from both sides have raised concerns about potential disruptions to oil flows through the Middle East. Although no physical supply has been affected so far, the risk of escalation has led traders to build in a modest premium, reflecting uncertainty around regional stability.

