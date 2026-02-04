Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Strategic pressures and supply trends sustain upward oil price momentum

Pharos Energy Plc

Oil prices advanced midweek as renewed focus on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and an unexpectedly sharp fall in US crude inventories helped maintain upward momentum in energy markets. Investor attention turned to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit point for global oil flows, after developments involving US and Iranian military forces reignited concerns over supply routes just ahead of planned diplomatic talks.

Brent crude futures rose to $67.79 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed to $63.73, with both benchmarks showing resilience in the face of broader equity market softness. The upward move followed reports that the US military had intercepted an Iranian drone near an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Separately, Iranian gunboats approached a US-flagged tanker north of Oman, according to regional sources.

Despite headlines suggesting risk, market positioning suggests confidence in the sector’s ability to manage short-term volatility. Oil prices have moved within a relatively stable range, supported by both geopolitical developments and tightening fundamentals. With OPEC producers such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran relying heavily on Hormuz for exports to Asia, any sign of pressure in that corridor continues to be closely watched by traders and institutional investors alike.

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) is an independent energy company with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders through regular cash returns and organic growth, underpinned by a robust cash flow and resilient balance sheet.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Pharos Energy Plc

Strategic pressures and supply trends sustain upward oil price momentum

Oil prices rise on tighter US supply and geopolitical developments, highlighting energy sector resilience.
Pharos Energy Plc

Oil prices supported by winter disruptions and geopolitical risk

Winter supply losses and Middle East tensions are keeping oil prices supported amid broader market uncertainty.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports strong FY2025 production, cash growth and higher 2026 guidance

Pharos Energy reports FY 2025 production of 5,398 boepd net, in line with guidance, alongside strong operational progress in Vietnam and Egypt.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy targets growth after pivotal 2025 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy CEO Katherine Roe reviews a pivotal 2025 marked by balance sheet strengthening, improved fiscal terms in Egypt, and the launch of a major drilling programme in Vietnam.

Pharos Energy Drilling Deep into Growth as Vietnam Campaign Revs Up (Video)

Pharos Energy is charging into 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet and active drilling in Vietnam. CEO Katherine Roe outlines how the company stayed debt-free, unlocked $20 million from Egypt, and is eyeing new assets while delivering value through a sustainable dividend.
Pharos Energy Plc

Pharos Energy advances Egyptian cash recovery with EGPC payment

Pharos Energy trims Egyptian receivables to a three-year low following a $20m payment from EGPC, improving cash visibility and supporting planned drilling activity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple