Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Oil gains support from demand and geopolitical tailwinds

Pharos Energy Plc

Oil prices have moved higher as investors weigh the impact of renewed geopolitical tensions and signs of firming global demand. Brent and West Texas Intermediate have both advanced to four-month highs, supported by concerns around US–Iran relations and shifting consumption trends in key markets.

The risk premium in crude has widened following reports of growing friction between Washington and Tehran. With diplomatic talks at a standstill, the potential for instability in the Middle East has resurfaced as a market driver. The Strait of Hormuz remains a particular point of focus, as around 20% of the world’s oil supply flows through this narrow shipping route.

At the same time, demand indicators have turned more supportive. Indian refiners have increased their buying activity, shifting some purchases away from discounted Russian barrels and returning to Middle Eastern suppliers. Seasonal factors, including travel-related fuel consumption in Asia, are also helping to underpin expectations of stronger short-term demand.

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) is an independent energy company with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders through regular cash returns and organic growth, underpinned by a robust cash flow and resilient balance sheet.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Pharos Energy Plc

Oil gains support from demand and geopolitical tailwinds

Oil prices are holding near recent highs as Middle East risks and firm demand signals drive investor positioning in energy markets.
Meren Energy

Best UK and TSX Energy Shares 2026

Discover seven standout UK and TSX-listed energy shares to watch in 2026, each offering a clearly defined investment case and exposure to key themes shaping the global energy market.
Pharos Energy Plc

Strategic pressures and supply trends sustain upward oil price momentum

Oil prices rise on tighter US supply and geopolitical developments, highlighting energy sector resilience.
Pharos Energy Plc

Oil prices supported by winter disruptions and geopolitical risk

Winter supply losses and Middle East tensions are keeping oil prices supported amid broader market uncertainty.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports strong FY2025 production, cash growth and higher 2026 guidance

Pharos Energy reports FY 2025 production of 5,398 boepd net, in line with guidance, alongside strong operational progress in Vietnam and Egypt.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy targets growth after pivotal 2025 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy CEO Katherine Roe reviews a pivotal 2025 marked by balance sheet strengthening, improved fiscal terms in Egypt, and the launch of a major drilling programme in Vietnam.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple