Oberon Investments report revenue growth of c.70%

Oberon Investments Group plc (AQSE: OBE), the boutique investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking group, has announced that revenues for the year ending 31 March 2022 will be at least £6.4m, representing growth of c.70% compared to the previous year. The Oberon Board’s outlook continues to be positive for the coming year, with significant growth expected across all divisions.

Since announcing interim results in November 2021, Funds under Management and Administration (‘FUMA’) have grown by over a third from £765m (as at 30/9/21) to over £1bn at the end of February 2022.

Encouragingly, this growth has been purely organic, reflecting Oberon’s enhanced product offerings and customer service levels. Since February, the new online client portal has been successfully launched. The Company also expects to be launching a number of new products and services, including Oberon’s first EIS fund and an IHT service over the next several months.

Simon McGivern, CEO of Oberon Investments Group, commented: “The last year has been an exciting time for Oberon. Our tailored service offering is much in demand from both investors and corporate clients and our focus will be to grow and expand our business to meet the needs of our clients. We continue conversations with a number of teams regarding selective acquisitions and aim to bring new funds to Oberon in the near future.”

Oberon Investments operates in the UK wealth and fund management sector and in the corporate broking and financial advisory sectors. Since Oberon Investments Ltd was established in April 2017, Oberon group’s FUMA has grown to in excess of £1bn in February 2022. This has been achieved organically by adding new clients and new fund managers, attracted by the emerging brand and by a number of small, selective and accretive acquisitions. Oberon Capital, the corporate broking division, launched in June 2020, provides advice and raises capital for companies from seed and early-stage funding through to IPO and beyond.