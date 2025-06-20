Oberon Investments crowned Aquis Company of the Year 2025

Oberon Investments Group Plc (OBE) has been officially recognised as Aquis Company of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Small Cap Network Awards, capping a remarkable period of growth and innovation for the boutique financial services firm.

According to the judges, “Oberon Investments Group has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in 2024.” Based in London, the group specialises in investment management, wealth planning, and corporate advisory & broking. Its rapid topline expansion across all business segments, bolstered by strategic acquisitions, formed the cornerstone of its award-winning performance.

What sets Oberon apart:

Diversified service offerings across wealth management, corporate advisory, broking, and fundraising — delivering a comprehensive suite to retail, professional, and corporate clients.

across wealth management, corporate advisory, broking, and fundraising — delivering a comprehensive suite to retail, professional, and corporate clients. Participant in capital raises : Oberon recently secured £2.5 million (before expenses) via a placing through Oberon Capital to fund further expansion across its strategic divisions.

: Oberon recently secured £2.5 million (before expenses) via a placing through Oberon Capital to fund further expansion across its strategic divisions. Client‑centric, scalable model: The firm’s emphasis on personalised solutions has enabled strong organic growth in assets under management, complemented by targeted acquisitions to broaden its footprint.

CEO Simon McGivern and the broader Oberon team received wide praise for steering the company to this accolade—a reflection of both internal dedication and the backing of its stakeholders.

Oberon Investments Group Plc, founded in 2017, continues to carve a noteworthy presence in the financial services arena. They deliver tailored advisory, broking, and wealth planning solutions, while supporting capital journeys for companies in the small‑ and mid‑cap universe.

