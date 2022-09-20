Twitter
Oberon Investments appoints “Wealth Manager of the Year” Ian Marsden

Oberon Investments

Oberon Investments Group plc (AQSE:OBE), the boutique investment management, wealth planning and corporate broking group, has hired Ian Marsden, the winner of the prestigious City of London Wealth Management Awards (COLWMA) 2022  “Wealth Manager of the Year” award, to join Oberon’s fast-growing Investment Management Team.

For the past seven years, Ian has been an investment manager with Redmayne Bentley, where he managed investment portfolios for a growing client base including private clients, charities and trusts. He has also written for publications including Investment Week, Investors Chronicle, and Citywire Wealth Manager. 

Oberon has been extremely successful in growing its funds under management and administration business which now look after over £1 billion of funds.

Simon McGivern, Oberon’s CEO said: “The growth of our investment management business has been outstanding and is reflected in our ability to attract additional high quality investment managers of the calibre of Ian, this year’s ‘Wealth Manager of the Year’.”

