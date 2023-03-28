Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. with ticker code (NUS) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have $40.25. Now with the previous closing price of $38.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.52 and the 200 day moving average is $40.89. The market cap for the company is $1,963m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nuskin.com

The potential market cap would be $2,029m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as ageLOC Meta, LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.93% with the ex dividend date set at 24-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.17, revenue per share of 44.51 and a 5.34% return on assets.