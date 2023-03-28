Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Novartis AG – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

Novartis AG which can be found using ticker (NVS) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 107 and 102 calculating the average target price we see $104.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $83.59 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.7%. The day 50 moving average is $86.43 while the 200 day moving average is $84.54. The market cap for the company is $191,358m. Visit the company website at: https://www.novartis.com

The potential market cap would be $238,654m based on the market consensus.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. Novartis AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.84% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.48, revenue per share of 23.76 and a 6.45% return on assets.

