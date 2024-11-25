Norcros plc 51.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Norcros plc with ticker (LON:NXR) now has a potential upside of 51.8% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 375 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Norcros plc share price of 247 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 51.8%. Trading has ranged between 161 (52 week low) and 283 (52 week high) with an average of 193,133 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £221,772,383.



Norcros plc is a designer and supplier of bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland and South Africa. In the UK and Ireland, the Company operates under six brands: Triton, Merlyn, Grant Westfield, VADO, Croydex, and Abode. Triton is a manufacturer of electric and mixer showers and accessories. Merlyn is a supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. Grant Westfield is a manufacturer of waterproof bathroom wall panels. Vado is a manufacturer of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories and valves. Croydex is a manufacturer of bathroom furnishings and accessories. Abode is a designer and distributor of kitchen taps, bathroom taps and kitchen sinks. In South Africa, the Company operates under four brands: Tile Africa, House of Plumbing, TAL, and Johnson Tiles. Tile Africa is focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles, and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers and adhesives.







