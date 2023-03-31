Nokia Corporation Sponsored – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 41.4% Upside Potential

Nokia Corporation Sponsored which can be found using ticker (NOK) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 8 and 5.24 and has a mean target at $6.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $4.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $4.68 while the 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $27,507m. Find out more information at: https://www.nokia.com

The potential market cap would be $38,881m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, Wi-Fi in-home solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, business, mobile, cloud, and digital industry applications, as well as software-defined WAN solutions; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, which covers security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.74% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.05, revenue per share of 4.44 and a 4.11% return on assets.