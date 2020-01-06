NMC Health announce Independent Review Oversight Committee

NMC Health (LON:NMC) has today confirmed that the Committee that will oversee the independent third-party Review announced by the Company on 23 December 2019, will be made up of the following Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Jonathan Bomford (Chair)

Tarek Alnabulsi

Lord Clanwilliam

Salma Hareb

The appointment of independent advisers to undertake the Review is currently being progressed and is expected to be confirmed shortly. The Review will focus initially on confirmation of the Group’s cash balances as at 15 December 2019 and this will be published as soon as possible. The remainder of the Review is expected to be completed, and its findings published, well in advance of the finalisation and announcement of the Company’s 2019 full year results.

In the meantime, we remain focused on our business, strategy and wider stakeholders and in continuing to generate long-term returns and value for our shareholders.

NMC Health is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally.