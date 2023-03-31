Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 39.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 95 and 70 calculating the average target price we see $84.94. Now with the previous closing price of $60.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.4%. The day 50 moving average is $67.84 while the 200 day moving average is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $5,020m. Find out more information at: https://www.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $6,997m based on the market consensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.33% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.33, revenue per share of 14.26 and a 0.48% return on assets.

