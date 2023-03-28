Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.4% Upside

Newmont Corporation which can be found using ticker (NEM) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86.46 and 51.27 calculating the average target price we see $73.52. Now with the previous closing price of $48.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.4%. The 50 day MA is $47.89 and the 200 day MA is $47.84. The market capitalization for the company is $38,303m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $58,003m based on the market consensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.32% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).