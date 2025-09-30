Follow us on:

Navigating opportunity in the clean energy transition

Thor Energy

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Thor Energy

Thor Energy highlights strategic pivot to hydrogen and helium in 2025 Annual Results

Thor Energy has reported audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a major strategic shift to natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy signs term sheet to sell Molyhil Project stake for A$8.75m

Thor Energy has signed a term sheet with Tivan Limited to sell its 75% interest in the FRAM Joint Venture, which holds the Molyhil Tungsten, Molybdenum and Copper Project in Australia. The deal, valued at A$8.75 million, will provide Thor with a non-dilutive cash boost to support development of its HY-Range hydrogen and helium project in South Australia.

Thor Energy signs term sheet with DISA to recover uranium from Colorado mine waste

Using DISA’s patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation system, the partnership aims to recover saleable uranium and critical minerals without capital or operating costs to Thor, while also improving environmental conditions at legacy sites.
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy PLC Completes Sale of 75% interest in US Uranium Claims in Colorado and Utah

Thor Energy to be issued 14,224,751 shares in Metals One PLC at a deemed 15 Day VWAP of 7.03 pence per share
Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong quarterly progress at HY-Range project

Thor Energy has reported significant progress for the quarter ending 30 June 2025, highlighting successful geochemical results at the HY-Range hydrogen and helium project, the award of gas storage exploration licences in South Australia, and a strategic term sheet to divest 75% of its US uranium assets.

Thor Energy signs term sheet with Met1 for US project sale

Thor Energy has agreed a term sheet to sell 75% of its US uranium and vanadium subsidiaries to Met1 for a £100,000 exclusivity fee and £1 million in stock, retaining a 25% interest.

