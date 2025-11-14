Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Natural Hydrogen and Helium Hint at a New Low‑Carbon Resource Play

Thor Energy

Emerging interest in naturally formed hydrogen and helium resources hint at a fresh frontier in low‑carbon energy supply. Geological processes deep beneath the earth are now understood to generate hydrogen without industrial input, while helium finds its place alongside as a strategic gas. Research from institutions such as University of Oxford and its collaborators has identified the key rock types, migration paths and preservation conditions that could allow these resources to accumulate.

This raises the prospect of extraction routes that bypass much of the energy‑intensive infrastructure typical of electrolysis or steam‑reforming hydrogen production. At the same time, helium remains an important industrial gas for applications from cryogenics to electronics, which gives any combined hydrogen‑helium discovery a dual market appeal.

While the exploration phase is still in its infancy, for investors the appeal lies in accessing hydrogen and helium with potentially lower upstream carbon footprints and a novel supply base. The challenge will be converting geological promise into economically recoverable flows, the resource efficiency, drilling costs, regulatory frameworks and scale of commercial recovery will all matter. On the supply side, the compatibility of sites, the presence of sealing formations and the ability to secure pure‑gas streams will define winners.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy presents at Hydrogen & Natural Gas Technology Conference in Paris

Thor Energy announced that CEO Andrew Hume is presenting at the Hydrogen & Natural Gas Technology Conference in Paris, highlighting the Company’s exploration strategy in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy advances HY-Range hydrogen and helium exploration

Thor Energy has reported a strategically significant quarter ending September 2025, marked by major progress at its HY-Range hydrogen and helium project in South Australia. The company recorded hydrogen values up to 3,000ppm and helium readings up to 27ppm, confirming a working helium system.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy investee EnviroCopper secures A$3.5m funding for ISR copper projects

Thor Energy announced that EnviroCopper Limited, in which Thor holds a 24% stake, has signed an agreement for a A$3.5 million investment from an international company to support its ISR copper technology and projects at Kapunda and Alford in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy signs deal to recover uranium from Colorado waste

Thor Energy has entered a binding agreement with DISA Technologies to recover uranium and critical minerals from abandoned mine waste at its Colorado projects.
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy schedules AGM for 11 November 2025

Thor Energy has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on 11 November 2025 at 10 a.m. GMT at 9 Pollen Street, London, W1S 1NG.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy highlights strategic pivot to hydrogen and helium in 2025 Annual Results

Thor Energy has reported audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a major strategic shift to natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple