Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Legacy uranium waste gains new relevance under Thor’s revised strategy

Thor Energy

Thor Energy has shifted gears. Without drilling, spending, or expanding its asset base, the company has opened a path to uranium-linked revenue by unlocking value from material others left behind.

A new agreement allows Thor to monetise historical mine waste in Colorado through a third-party processing deal that requires no capital outlay. The assets in question are abandoned surface dumps tied to uranium mineral rights in which Thor holds a 25% stake. These dumps were previously uneconomic, but the deal brings new commercial potential with no direct financial risk to Thor.

Under the agreement, all evaluation, permitting, treatment and remediation are funded and managed by the operating partner. Thor earns a gross revenue share of up to 4 percent from any saleable product recovered, including uranium and potentially other critical minerals.

Thor retains upside if the project succeeds but is shielded from cost and execution exposure if it does not. It’s effectively a free option on uranium recovery, backed by a fully permitted operator, now licensed by U.S. nuclear regulators to remediate such waste.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy investee EnviroCopper secures A$3.5m funding for ISR copper projects

Thor Energy announced that EnviroCopper Limited, in which Thor holds a 24% stake, has signed an agreement for a A$3.5 million investment from an international company to support its ISR
Thor Energy

Thor Energy signs deal to recover uranium from Colorado waste

Thor Energy has entered a binding agreement with DISA Technologies to recover uranium and critical minerals from abandoned mine waste at its Colorado projects.
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy schedules AGM for 11 November 2025

Thor Energy has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on 11 November 2025 at 10 a.m. GMT at 9 Pollen Street, London, W1S 1NG.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy highlights strategic pivot to hydrogen and helium in 2025 Annual Results

Thor Energy has reported audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a major strategic shift to natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy advances hydrogen and helium strategy in 2025 Annual Results

Thor Energy has published its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025, highlighting a transformative year that saw the acquisition of an 80.2% stake in Go Exploration Pty
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy signs term sheet to sell Molyhil Project stake for A$8.75m

Thor Energy has signed a term sheet with Tivan Limited to sell its 75% interest in the FRAM Joint Venture, which holds the Molyhil Tungsten, Molybdenum and Copper Project in

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple