Legacy uranium waste gains new relevance under Thor’s revised strategy

Thor Energy has shifted gears. Without drilling, spending, or expanding its asset base, the company has opened a path to uranium-linked revenue by unlocking value from material others left behind.

A new agreement allows Thor to monetise historical mine waste in Colorado through a third-party processing deal that requires no capital outlay. The assets in question are abandoned surface dumps tied to uranium mineral rights in which Thor holds a 25% stake. These dumps were previously uneconomic, but the deal brings new commercial potential with no direct financial risk to Thor.

Under the agreement, all evaluation, permitting, treatment and remediation are funded and managed by the operating partner. Thor earns a gross revenue share of up to 4 percent from any saleable product recovered, including uranium and potentially other critical minerals.

Thor retains upside if the project succeeds but is shielded from cost and execution exposure if it does not. It’s effectively a free option on uranium recovery, backed by a fully permitted operator, now licensed by U.S. nuclear regulators to remediate such waste.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.