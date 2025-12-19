Follow us on:

Gas anomalies across Thor’s South Australian acreage

Thor Energy made a decisive move into the hydrogen and helium space with its acquisition of Go Exploration, securing an 80.2% interest in the HY–Range Project. Located in the Northern Gawler Craton, the project sits within one of only four granted exploration licences in Australia targeting naturally occurring hydrogen and helium. At the time of acquisition, the area had seen little attention.

The company collected 260 samples across the licence and recorded hydrogen readings above 1,000 parts per million in several zones, with a high of nearly 3,000 ppm. These results far exceeded atmospheric background levels and indicated the presence of an active hydrogen system below ground. Helium readings were just as significant, with concentrations up to 27 ppm.

From these results, Thor identified four priority zones with the potential to support drill targeting. The data shifted the project from greenfield potential into a defined opportunity, suggesting not only that hydrogen was present, but that it might be migrating and accumulating in commercial volumes. Helium, often found in association with basement-sourced hydrogen, provided an added layer of upside, particularly given global supply constraints and sustained pricing strength.

South Australia had already been recognised for its geological suitability for natural hydrogen systems, with deep structures, ancient rocks, and limited tectonic disturbance.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Thor Energy’s soil survey at HY–Range revealed hydrogen up to 3,000 ppm and helium to 27 ppm, confirming active gas systems across its South Australian licence.
