Natural hydrogen exploration gains ground in global energy transition

Drilling for natural hydrogen is moving from theory to practice as exploration efforts expand across geologically promising regions. This form of hydrogen, produced underground through natural reactions between water and rock, is attracting attention as a possible low-cost, low-emission alternative to conventional hydrogen production.

Recent test wells have shown that natural hydrogen can seep continuously from the Earth, particularly in areas with specific geological features such as ancient rock formations and mountain-building zones. In some cases, emissions have remained stable for months, suggesting the possibility of long-lived reservoirs.

The pace is accelerating as governments and private stakeholders recognise the strategic value of securing access to this potential resource. Licensing systems are being introduced, and exploratory drilling permits are being issued in areas thought to have high potential. Without the need for large-scale processing or carbon capture, natural hydrogen offers a way to bypass some of the economic and technical hurdles associated with manufactured hydrogen.

This shift is taking place as energy markets look for cleaner alternatives that can scale. While solar, wind and synthetic hydrogen remain central to many national strategies, natural hydrogen adds a new layer of flexibility. It could serve both as a direct energy source and as a feedstock for industrial use, depending on purity and volume.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.