Thor Energy Strategic Shake-Up Yields $9M and Clears Path for Hydrogen & Helium Boom (Video)

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR) in a bold series of moves, has offloaded legacy assets and struck innovative agreements that unlock nearly A$9 million in value — all while sharpening its focus on natural hydrogen and helium. CEO Andrew Hume breaks down the transformation: from the divestment of Molyhil to TIVAN, to a uranium tailings deal with DISA, and a 75% sale of its U.S. uranium-vanadium portfolio to MetalsOne. This is a rare case where clean exits, forward funding, and environmental upside collide — leaving Thor lean, funded, and laser-focused on high-impact exploration across South Australia.

Key Moments:

00:41 – Overview of 3 major deals: MetalsOne, DISA, and TIVAN

01:10 – Breakdown of the $2.2M MetalsOne deal for U.S. uranium/vanadium

01:31 – Explanation of DISA tailings treatment and Thor’s royalty potential

02:45 – $6.5M TIVAN deal for Molyhil and how it funds hydrogen focus

03:51 – Strategic pivot: why Thor exited metals to focus on NH₂ & He

05:38 – Roadmap for next 12 months: Geochem (Q4 2025), 2D seismic (H1 2026), drilling (H2 2026)

Thor Energy is a dual-listed UK and Australian exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium in South Australia.