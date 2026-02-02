Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Natural hydrogen and helium emerge as new resource frontier

Thor Energy

Naturally occurring hydrogen and helium are gaining attention as potential sources of supply beyond traditional production methods. Both gases are found in the subsurface and present distinct opportunities across the energy and industrial sectors, with early exploration activity beginning to define their commercial potential.

Hydrogen plays a central role in long-term decarbonisation strategies, with demand expected to grow as clean energy systems expand. Currently, most hydrogen is produced using fossil fuels or through electrolysis, both of which carry significant cost or emissions challenges. Natural hydrogen, formed underground through water-rock reactions, offers an alternative pathway. Exploration efforts are focused on geological settings such as iron-rich formations and faulted crust, where hydrogen can accumulate and migrate to trap structures.

Helium, in contrast, is already well established in global supply chains but faces increasing scarcity. Used in critical sectors including medical imaging, fibre optics and aerospace, helium has no substitute in many applications. Traditionally extracted as a by-product of natural gas, its availability has tightened due to declining output from older fields and shifting geopolitical supply routes. This has led to increased exploration for primary helium deposits, which can occur independently of hydrocarbons.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Natural hydrogen and helium emerge as new resource frontier

Natural hydrogen and helium are drawing early exploration interest as new strategic gas resources with long-term relevance.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy advances clean energy and strategic metals portfolio

During the October–December 2025 quarter, Thor Energy advanced its HY-Range natural hydrogen and helium project toward drill readiness, completed key non-dilutive asset monetisations, and reinforced its exposure to South Australian copper-gold assets.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy sells Molyhil to fund hydrogen and copper focus

Thor Energy sells Molyhil stake to focus funding on hydrogen and copper exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy and Investigator Silver exit Molyhil to refocus capital

Thor Energy Investigator exit a legacy tungsten asset to fund core project development.
Thor Energy plc

Thor Energy receives A$2.25m completion payment from sale of Molyhil project

Thor Energy plc has received a A$2.25 million cash completion payment following satisfaction of conditions under its agreement with Tivan Limited for the sale of the FRAM Joint Venture, which holds the Molyhil Tungsten/Molybdenum/Copper Project in Australia’s Northern Territory.
Thor Energy

Natural hydrogen exploration gains ground in global energy transition

Exploration for natural hydrogen is picking up speed as interest in clean underground energy grows.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple