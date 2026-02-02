Natural hydrogen and helium emerge as new resource frontier

Naturally occurring hydrogen and helium are gaining attention as potential sources of supply beyond traditional production methods. Both gases are found in the subsurface and present distinct opportunities across the energy and industrial sectors, with early exploration activity beginning to define their commercial potential.

Hydrogen plays a central role in long-term decarbonisation strategies, with demand expected to grow as clean energy systems expand. Currently, most hydrogen is produced using fossil fuels or through electrolysis, both of which carry significant cost or emissions challenges. Natural hydrogen, formed underground through water-rock reactions, offers an alternative pathway. Exploration efforts are focused on geological settings such as iron-rich formations and faulted crust, where hydrogen can accumulate and migrate to trap structures.

Helium, in contrast, is already well established in global supply chains but faces increasing scarcity. Used in critical sectors including medical imaging, fibre optics and aerospace, helium has no substitute in many applications. Traditionally extracted as a by-product of natural gas, its availability has tightened due to declining output from older fields and shifting geopolitical supply routes. This has led to increased exploration for primary helium deposits, which can occur independently of hydrocarbons.

