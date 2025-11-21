Follow us on:

Natural gas tradewinds shift as cold and export demands align

Touchstone Exploration Inc

As winter looms, the dynamics around US natural gas have entered a phase that warrants attention from investors with a medium‑to‑long‑term horizon. The US benchmark spot price rose to roughly US$3.93 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), signalling that heating demand is beginning to bite and export flows are pushing into higher gear. At the same time, in East Asia and Europe, LNG and pipeline gas contracts are trading at much higher levels, underscoring the global nature of the shift.

The draw from US underground storage has flipped from addition to withdrawal, about 14 billion cubic feet (Bcf) were pulled in mid‑November, even though inventories remain above the five‑year average.

Investment‑bank analysis (notably from a top tier firm) highlights that while inventory levels are comfortable now, they will likely come under growing pressure from the dual forces of domestic heating demand and rising export commitments into 2026.

