Touchstone refines its focus with Cascadura advancing

Touchstone’s latest moves suggest a company intent on precision rather than expansion. The energy producer is drawing its circle tighter around Cascadura, the asset now central to its Trinidad and Tobago ambitions, while letting go of projects that no longer match its long-term intent.

The company has now pushed ahead with completion work at Cascadura, one of its most material developments in the Ortoire Block. Operations at the site continue to progress, with drilling reaching planned depth and activity shifting toward well completions and production preparation.

In parallel, Touchstone has chosen to divest its Fyzabad asset, categorised internally as non-core. The decision, while unremarkable in isolation, forms a clear part of a wider strategy to simplify the portfolio and direct resources toward higher-impact areas. It underscores a pragmatic recognition that smaller, mature assets can tie up capital and operational capacity that would deliver more meaningful returns elsewhere.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.