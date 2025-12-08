Follow us on:

Natural gas defies seasonal pressure as structural drivers take hold

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Gas markets in Europe are navigating a rare moment of composure, even as meteorologists point to warmer-than-usual winter conditions ahead. Historically, such forecasts would have placed downward pressure on pricing, with demand softening as heating needs eased. But this time, prices have remained remarkably steady, suggesting that the balance of supply and demand may no longer be driven by seasonal norms alone.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows into Europe remain strong, with consistent supply helping offset any volatility tied to regional storage drawdowns. Storage levels across the continent remain healthy, with inventories well above multi-year averages for this time of year. Yet prices have not given back the gains seen in recent months, pointing to underlying resilience in the market.

In the United States, natural gas futures spiked above the five-dollar mark in late January, reaching their highest level in three years. A sharp cold snap sweeping through key demand centres has contributed to the surge, tightening the near-term outlook.

As the global energy mix evolves, gas appears to be consolidating its role as a transition fuel, increasingly influenced by structural demand rather than just short-term temperature swings.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

