Natural gas outlook strengthens as production slows and demand rises

Diversified Energy Company

Natural gas markets are showing renewed investor relevance as structural and short-term factors converge to push prices higher and reposition the commodity in energy portfolios.

In the United States, benchmark natural gas futures climbed 2% recently, supported by a modest decline in domestic production alongside an uptick in flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals. Daily average output dropped to 100.9 billion cubic feet (bcfd) from 101.1 bcfd the week before, reflecting weather disruptions and possible well freeze-offs. At the same time, gas deliveries to LNG plants rose to 13.6 bcfd, maintaining pressure on available domestic supply.

This tightening dynamic contributed to sharp price movements throughout January. Spot gas prices in the U.S. surged by 78% over the month, while European prices also climbed 24%. The volatility comes amid colder-than-expected weather and lingering inventory concerns in key regions, though many traders appear to be pricing in a near-term correction following the steep gains.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

