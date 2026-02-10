Diversified Energy gains recognition for sustainability focus

Diversified Energy Company has been named a finalist for the 2026 US IR Impact Awards. The nomination reflects the firm’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability and responsible operational practices into its corporate strategy.

As sustainability metrics become more deeply embedded in capital allocation decisions, acknowledgement from industry bodies can offer reassurance about a company’s long-term positioning.

The IR Impact Awards are designed to highlight excellence in investor relations across key themes such as transparency, corporate citizenship and ESG performance. Results will be announced on 25th March.

