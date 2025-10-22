Follow us on:

Why Diversified Energy is leaning into the endgame

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy has entered a 20-year agreement with the state of West Virginia to help fund and execute the retirement of old oil and gas wells. Through a newly created public-private structure, the company will invest $70 million into an independently managed fund designed to plug at least 1,500 non-producing wells over two decades, with an ongoing commitment to retire up to 250 wells annually after that.

For Diversified, it reinforces a key part of its value proposition, owning and managing the full lifecycle of mature assets. Its portfolio is built around low-decline, cash-generative wells, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

What this fund does is create a visible, committed structure that shifts those liabilities into a more predictable, managed format. The capital is held by a third-party insurer, with the state as beneficiary, and the operational responsibility remains with Diversified through its subsidiary Next LVL Energy.

With regulatory scrutiny intensifying around methane leakage and environmental stewardship, being seen as a partner to the state may smooth permitting, access, and operating conditions elsewhere in the region. It could also strengthen Diversified’s hand in future asset acquisitions, particularly where competitors are reluctant to take on environmental liabilities.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

