Diversified Energy raises $200m through tap issue of 2029 secured bonds

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation has successfully placed a USD 200 million tap issue of the outstanding senior secured bonds due April 2029 (ISIN NO0013513606) (the 2029 Secured Bonds). The total bond amount outstanding under the 2029 Secured Bonds will increase to USD 500 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the tap issue for general corporate purposes.

The bonds issued in the tap issue will be issued under a separate ISIN until a prospectus for the tap issue has been approved, at which time the tap issue bonds will be merged with the existing secured bonds under the 2029 Secured Bonds.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the tap issue.

