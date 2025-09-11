Unexpected scale beneath southern Trinidad acreage

Touchstone Exploration has assembled one of the more comprehensive onshore positions in southern Trinidad, controlling just under 145,000 net acres. Within this footprint lie producing fields that deliver steady cash flow, development areas with booked reserves, and an exploration inventory that dwarfs the current production base.

On the production side, the company benefits from a strong tilt towards natural gas. Three quarters of current output is weighted to gas, offering exposure to a commodity that plays a central role in Trinidad’s energy mix and export markets. Daily production of more than 5,700 barrels of oil equivalent reflects the contribution of its gas-focused blocks, which form the backbone of current revenues. Just as important, Touchstone already operates facilities with a processing capacity well above present throughput, leaving clear room for incremental volumes to be absorbed without the immediate need for costly new infrastructure.

Crude oil development adds another dimension. While smaller in scale compared with gas, it provides diversification across products and pricing. Oil blocks contribute over a thousand barrels per day, alongside reserves that ensure the segment remains meaningful within the overall portfolio.

The greatest intrigue, however, lies in the exploration acreage. More than 137,000 net acres are classified in this category, across blocks such as Ortoire, Cipero, Charuma, and Rio Claro. Ortoire in particular has already proven its worth, with discoveries there adding substantial reserves to the company’s base. The other blocks hold the potential to replicate this success, with geological structures and seismic interpretations suggesting continuity of proven formations.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.