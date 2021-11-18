National Grid to speak at Doing Right Now: Investor Day today

National Grid plc (LON:BG) CEO John Pettigrew will today be joined by leaders and experts from across our businesses to host an investor day in London. The event will provide an in-depth view on evolving areas of our business, to strengthen your understanding of our market position today, and our exciting plans for the future.

We will also be providing further insight into the vital role that National Grid is playing to lead the ongoing energy transition, sharing more detail on the longer-term opportunities for future growth and our 5-year financial outlook.

Please register here to join us virtually or in person for today’s event, which will begin at 13.00 GMT.

Today’s speakers will include:

John Pettigrew, CEO

Andy Agg, CFO

Phil Swift, President, Western Power Distribution

Rudy Wynter, President, National Grid New York

Steve Woerner, President, National Grid New England

Chris Bennett, President, UK Electricity Transmission (interim)

Cordi O’Hara, President, National Grid Ventures

See the investor day website for a full list of speakers, the event agenda and Q&A instructions.

No material updates on current trading will be provided.

All materials and a video recording will be made available on the investor day website.

National Grid also announced its Half Year Results 21/22 today, visit our website to access the materials and watch the webcast with John Pettigrew, CEO and Andy Agg, CFO at 09.15 GMT.