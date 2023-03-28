National Fuel Gas Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

National Fuel Gas Company with ticker code (NFG) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 62 calculating the average target price we see $70.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $55.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day MA is $57.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5,164m. Company Website: https://www.nationalfuel.com

The potential market cap would be $6,538m based on the market consensus.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 4,170,662 MMcf of natural gas and 250 Mbbl of oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.47% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.43, revenue per share of 25.12 and a 6.72% return on assets.