Nanosynth group confirms it intends to grow by acquisition

Nanosynth Group

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company, has noted the recent enquiries from its shareholders and wishes to confirm that as stated in the announcement on 10 February 2022, the Company intends to grow by acquisition. The Board continues to progress this strategy and, at the appropriate time, a further announcement will be made.

Nanosynth group is a nano-technology business that originated in Nottingham from a partnership with Nottingham Trent University.

Its core mission is to develop unique ways to produce and apply nano particles.

The group is focused on developing commercial applications to enhance existing products and to develop new products, leveraging our platform nanotechnology and material science across a wide range of industry sectors and markets.

The group currently has two operating subsidiaries, Pharm 2 Farm Ltd and Virosynth Ltd, each of which is focused on specific industry applications of the core technology.

