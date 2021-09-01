nanosynth group CEO and board changes

The Board of nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN) has announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Duffin as Chief Executive Officer of nanosynth, effective immediately.

Mr. Duffin is a qualified engineer with a multi-disciplinary background established over 20 years, including as CEO and board member of various companies in the technology, business services, industrial, manufacturing and consultancy sectors. His experience includes start-up companies, mergers and acquisitions and turnaround propositions.

Mr. Duffin is currently CEO and founder of Angel Share Capital Ltd and prior to that, was CEO of ServicePower Technologies plc (previously AIM listed) where he was responsible for executing a turnaround strategy for the company, resulting in a profit for the first time in fourteen years. Mr. Duffin holds an MBA and a BEng Hons.

With this appointment, and as previously envisaged, Antony Legge will revert to his previous role of non-executive Chairman of the Company. Dr Cave’s move from a non-executive director to an executive director, taking the role of the Group’s Chief Scientific Officer, remains subject to contract and a further announcement will be made once finalised.

Antony Legge, Chairman of nanosynth group, said: “I am delighted that a CEO of Mark’s calibre has agreed to join the Company. His track record in creating shareholder value brings confidence that, together, we can continue to build nanosynth into a major player in the nanotech space.”

Mark Duffin, Chief Executive, said: “I am excited to be joining the Board as CEO of nanosynth and am looking forward to working with Antony and the wider team as we work towards growing the Company for the benefit of our stakeholders.”

As part of his remuneration package Mr. Duffin will be granted share options over 5% of the Company’s current share capital in accordance with the Company’s EMI Share Scheme approved by shareholders at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting.

These options vest on the third anniversary from grant and are exercisable up until the 7th anniversary of grant.

The options are exercisable in various tranches at prices varying from 1.00p to 4.00p and are subject to various additional conditions including the requirement for the Company’s 20 day volume weighted average share price to exceed the exercise price within certain timeframes. Further detail on the share options is set out below:

% of Issued Share Capital Number of Options Exercise Price per Option AdditionalVesting Conditions Exercise Conditions Expiry Date 0.50% 10,395,360 1.00p None None 7 years from today 1.00% 20,790,720 1.25p The 20 VWAP for the share price exceeding the Exercise Price at any time prior to 30 June 2022 The option cannot be exercise in the 6 months following vesting 7 years from today 2.50% 51,976,800 2.50p The 20 VWAP for the share price exceeding the Exercise Price at any time prior to 30 June 2023 The option cannot be exercise in the 6 months following vesting 7 years from today 1.00% 20,790,720 4.00p The 20 VWAP for the share price exceeding the Exercise Price at any time prior to 31 December 2023 The option cannot be exercise in the 6 months following vesting 7 years from today

