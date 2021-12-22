nanosynth group announce Dr Gareth Cave as Chief Scientific Officer

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN), the AIM quoted company has announced that Dr Gareth Cave, currently a Non-executive Director of the Company, has today been appointed as an Executive Director and as the Group’s Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Cave’s intended change of role, which at that time was subject to contract, was announced on 1 September 2021.

Dr Cave is a university chemistry lecturer and has spent his academic career researching many applications of nanotechnology, from drug delivery systems to plant food. Beyond academia, as an active consultant, he shares his knowledge and know-how across a plethora of industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, materials, agricultural, food and drink industries. In 2015 he formed Pharm 2 Farm Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of nanosynth group plc, as a university spinout, to help realise the full commercial potential of this nanotechnology research.

He has B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. chemistry degrees from the University of Warwick, is an active member of the Royal Society of Chemistry and has worked as an academic in UK, USA and Australian universities over the course of his career.

Mark Duffin, nanosynth CEO commented: “I am delighted to formalise the agreement for Gareth to become part of the Executive team as Chief Scientific Officer. His skills and experience are ideally suited to guiding us through this exciting and innovative time in the Group’s development.”