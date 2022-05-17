Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Nanoco Group’s confidence in Samsung litigation case increases further

Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced a significant update to its litigation against Samsung for the willful infringement of the Group’s IP.

The US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (‘PTAB’) has ruled in favour of Nanoco in respect of all 47 claims in the five patents that were subject to inter partes review (IPRs) in the case.

As previously announced, Samsung had applied to the PTAB requesting the institution of IPRs of each of the five patents in the case. An IPR is a standard part of IP litigation and examines the validity of the patents themselves. It often runs in parallel with the judicial process. In May 2021, PTAB announced its decision to institute IPRs over the five patents.

The Board and its advisers are reviewing the detailed ruling by the PTAB with respect to all of the claims and patents. While Samsung can be expected to appeal the final PTAB decisions, the Company believes it is likely that the stay on the court process will now be lifted at the hearing scheduled for 2 June 2022 in the Eastern District of Texas. If the stay is lifted, pre-trial motions will then be considered by the judge and the Company expects a revised trial date to be scheduled for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

Brian Tenner, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoco Group plc, said:

“The strength of Nanoco’s case has been amply demonstrated by the PTAB finding in favour of every single one of the 47 claims under the five patents. The question of the validity of our intellectual property has now been very clearly resolved in favour of Nanoco.

“As a result, the trial can now focus on the issue of Samsung’s alleged wilful infringement and the appropriate level of damages.

“Nanoco has overcome the first of two major hurdles in the litigation, the validity of our IP. As a result, our confidence in this case has increased further. While there is still much to be done, successfully overcoming this hurdle allows a straight run in to a trial later in 2022. A favourable trial outcome should then deliver a substantial inflection point for Nanoco’s prospects and shareholder value.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Nanoco Group

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.