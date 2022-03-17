Nanoco Group signs additional work package for significant European Customer

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, today announced that it has signed a further agreement with its important European electronics customer for the delivery of an enhanced and scaled up version of its technology.

As a result of the additional agreement, the Board now expects revenue in FY22 (the financial year ending 31 July 2022) to exceed the £2.1m of revenue generated in FY21. The revenue from this fourth work package with the Customer will contribute to the Group’s performance in the third quarter of FY22.