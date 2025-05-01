Nanoco secures second major Asian deal to power quantum dot growth

Nanoco Group’s latest joint development agreement (JDA) with a second Asian chemical partner marks a significant stride in its global expansion and technological advancement. This collaboration not only reinforces Nanoco’s position in the rapidly evolving quantum dot sector but also promises to enhance its financial performance and market reach.

In April 2025, Nanoco Group plc, a UK-based leader in cadmium-free quantum dot technology, announced a pivotal JDA with a new Asian chemical customer. This one-year programme aims to optimise lead-free nanomaterials for integration into global electronics applications. Upon successful completion, the partnership is set to transition into industrial-scale production by 2027, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials in consumer electronics.

This agreement is projected to exceed Nanoco’s current expectations for non-license fee income in the fiscal year 2025 and contribute additional revenue in 2026. Such financial prospects are particularly noteworthy following the company’s previous challenges, including the termination of a commercial partnership with a key European customer in 2024. The new JDA not only compensates for past setbacks but also signifies a robust recovery and strategic redirection towards the Asian market.

CEO Dmitry Shashkov highlighted the significance of this development, stating that the collaboration underscores the increasing focus on incorporating quantum dots into sensors for high-volume commercial applications. He emphasized that lead-free quantum dot-enabled silicon sensors are poised to disrupt the global consumer electronics market, with Nanoco and its partners at the forefront of this technological evolution. The company’s substantial intellectual property portfolio provides a competitive edge in this domain.

Nanoco’s proactive approach extends beyond this agreement. The company is engaged in discussions with other potential customers for similar projects, indicating a pipeline of opportunities that could further solidify its market position. This momentum is complemented by ongoing collaborations, including a JDA with an existing Asian customer focusing on second-generation sensing materials, which holds the potential for medium-term production orders subject to end-user adoption.

In addition to its commercial endeavours, Nanoco is actively defending its intellectual property rights. The company has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against LG Electronics in Texas, alleging unauthorized use of its quantum dot synthesis technology. This legal action follows a successful litigation against Samsung Electronics, where Nanoco secured a $150 million settlement, retaining $90 million after litigation costs. Such assertive measures reinforce the value and uniqueness of Nanoco’s technological innovations.

